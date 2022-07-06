World Games athletes arriving in Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Hundreds of athletes are in Birmingham preparing to compete in the World Games.

Around 900 athletes are already in town with more expected to arrive Wednesday ahead of the opening ceremonies. Over 3,600 total will compete at multiple venues around the Birmingham metro.

We’re told many of those athletes checked in to their rooms at UAB and Birmingham Southern.

UAB will host most athletes and staff. The university says its goal is make sure the athletes feel at home, no matter where they’re from in the world. It will be all hands on deck on top of normal operations for UAB.

Speaking with WBRC Tuesday, World Games CEO Nick Sellers says athletes are settling in for the games.

“We expect close to a thousand athletes will be checked in to their athletes’ villages at Birmingham Southern and UAB. Yesterday the Egyptian karate team arrived at Birmingham Southern. Today I was getting reports of the Canadian lacrosse team and others,” Sellers said.

One of the athletes competing this year is Stanislav Horuna with the Ukrainian national karate team. Just weeks ago, he was defending his country against the Russian invasion. He’ll go for the gold in Birmingham on July 9. He won a bronze medal during the Tokyo Olympics last summer and a gold medal from The World Games in 2017.

