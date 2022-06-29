World Games security efforts will soon be seen around Birmingham

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Law enforcement and local leaders spoke again Tuesday about the topic of security at The World Games.

The international competition kicks off Thursday, July 7, and some security shifts around town will soon become evident.

It will soon be harder to drive through portions of downtown Birmingham and Avondale.

“The early part of next week, you’ll see the street closures in the Uptown area and the rerouting of traffic. That is to give the citizens of the Uptown area and the city of Birmingham a better idea of what to expect leading up to the opening ceremonies,” said U.S. Secret Service Special Agent in Charge Patrick Davis.

The security efforts won’t stop once inside the perimeters.

“It is just like going to a college football game. There will be magnetometers, there is a clear bag policy, there will be road closures and detours. My only recommendation will be to pack your patience and expectations great experience once you arrive,” said Agent Davis.

Security will be tight, and Special Agent Davis stresses all protocols will be followed.

“The point of today’s brief was to ensure that the deputy undersecretary understands the efforts and extensive inter agency collaboration that is taking place in order to ensure the resources and assets are in place in order to secure the World Games.”

The deputy undersecretary will now brief the secretary of Homeland Security. World Games CEO Nick Sellers believes the international effort will keep Birmingham safe, and allow the international competition to shine.

“There is no better representation of the teamwork that is happening in our community then what we have seen in our law enforcement today and the discussions they have been having, and the work and preparation we have seen over the last two years. They have a great plan. I am very confident in it,” said Sellers.

Some roads under I-20 already have limited access due to World Games preparation, but a bulk of the roads will remain open until July 2.

