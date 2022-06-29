LawCall
DA: 2 Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies shot; ‘massive’ manhunt underway

DA: 2 Bibb Co. deputies shot
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 29, 2022 at 5:11 PM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
BIBB COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities are investigating after two Bibb County Sheriff’s deputies were shot on June 29.

Bibb County District Attorney Michael Jackson says they were chasing a suspect in stolen vehicle when this happened.

This happened off of Highway 25 and Bulldog Bend Road.

So far, no word on the severity of either deputy’s injuries. Jackson confirms that a manhunt is underway for the suspects in this shooting. Officials with Centreville are asking people to stay in their homes as authorities continue to search for suspects.

Two Bibb County Sheriff Department Deputies are reported to have been shot following an attempted arrest in the...

Posted by Centreville City Hall on Wednesday, June 29, 2022

The video below shows several area law enforcement agencies escorting what WBRC believes to be one of the victims in this shooting to UAB Hospital.

Officers escort ambulance to UAB after Bibb County deputies shot

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

Two Bibb County deputies injured in shooting

