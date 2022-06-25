LawCall
Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.
Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.(WILX)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jun. 25, 2022 at 2:51 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.

Authorities say this happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Kenilworth Drive. Officers there found an adult unresponsive in the backyard pool. The victim died on the scene.

Authorities are investigating this as a possible drowning. Police say there are no signs of foul play.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

