Homewood Police investigating possible drowning

HOMEWOOD, Ala. (WBRC) - Homewood Police say they are currently conducting a death investigation that happened on June 25.

Authorities say this happened Saturday afternoon at a home on Kenilworth Drive. Officers there found an adult unresponsive in the backyard pool. The victim died on the scene.

Authorities are investigating this as a possible drowning. Police say there are no signs of foul play.

We will continue to update this story as we learn more information.

