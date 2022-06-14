LawCall
Montgomery police searching for missing boy

Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.
Montgomery police are asking for the public's help to find a missing boy.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Jun. 14, 2022 at 5:21 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery police are asking for the public’s help to find a missing boy.

According to police, 12-year-old Tony Williams Jr. was last seen wearing a t-shirt with the Alabama football logo and black shorts on Monday. He is described as 5′2″, weighing 115 pounds, with brown eyes and blank hair.

Additional details related to his disappearance were not released.

If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, please contact the Montgomery Police Department at 334-625-2532 or 911.

