High gas prices hitting Tuscaloosa restaurant’s bottom line

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - The high price at the pump is likely trickling down to your favorite restaurant.

Gary McGee, owner of Urban Bar and Kitchen in Tuscaloosa, is definitely feeling it. He’s had to cut deliveries for now.

“We still offer delivery services through Door Dash and Grub hub through our restaurant right now, but as far as us on our own personal deliveries and things like that, we’ve cut those out at this point in time,” McGee said.

The popular restaurant is also feeling the financial pain when it comes to receiving goods from vendors.

“Anywhere from $3 to $5 to $7 sometimes more per delivery fee is what we’re seeing right now as increases,” McGee said.

Despite that, McGee hasn’t raised prices for customers yet. He’s holding on to hope that we’ll see some relief at the pump soon.

“We’re doing everything we can to hold our prices where they are right now so the hope going forward is not to experience having to pass these high cost on to our consumers who comes in and support our business on a daily basis,” McGee said.

McGee tells us a lot of customers are calling in orders and picking them up at the restaurant to show their support for his business. He can’t thank them enough during a time where a lot of people are cutting back.

