LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

High gas prices hitting Tuscaloosa restaurant’s bottom line

WBRC Gas prices and delivery fees
By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jun. 6, 2022 at 10:33 PM CDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA Ala. (WBRC) - The high price at the pump is likely trickling down to your favorite restaurant.

Gary McGee, owner of Urban Bar and Kitchen in Tuscaloosa, is definitely feeling it. He’s had to cut deliveries for now.

“We still offer delivery services through Door Dash and Grub hub through our restaurant right now, but as far as us on our own personal deliveries and things like that, we’ve cut those out at this point in time,” McGee said.

The popular restaurant is also feeling the financial pain when it comes to receiving goods from vendors.

“Anywhere from $3 to $5 to $7 sometimes more per delivery fee is what we’re seeing right now as increases,” McGee said.

Despite that, McGee hasn’t raised prices for customers yet. He’s holding on to hope that we’ll see some relief at the pump soon.

“We’re doing everything we can to hold our prices where they are right now so the hope going forward is not to experience having to pass these high cost on to our consumers who comes in and support our business on a daily basis,” McGee said.

McGee tells us a lot of customers are calling in orders and picking them up at the restaurant to show their support for his business. He can’t thank them enough during a time where a lot of people are cutting back.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide in the 600 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers...
UPDATE: 18-year-old killed in shooting in Birmingham
A Birmingham family woke up to the sounds of bullets hitting their house Friday...
North Birmingham family reeling after someone sprayed their home with bullets
Around 50,000 people expected to attend the Garth Brooks concert happening at Protective Stadium.
Record attendance at Protective Stadium sold-out concert
Police say 39-year-old Jerry Jewayne Jones has been charged with murder in the death of...
UPDATE: Man charged with murder after fatal shooting in Homewood restaurant
Police in B'ham say one person is dead and two others were injured in a shooting
Birmingham PD: Two people shot - one fatally - while sitting in van

Latest News

Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Birmingham man says he was attacked by police while trying to help with a neighborhood shooting
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
Neighborhood president accuses BPD of unnecessary force
WBRC Gas prices and delivery fees
WBRC Gas prices and delivery fees
World Games 2022
World Games announces $35 ‘Day Pass” to attend multiple sports on a single day