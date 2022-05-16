LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Johnny Ray’s in Colonnade closing permanently

Johnny Ray's in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is permanently closing.
Johnny Ray's in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is permanently closing.(WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 15, 2022 at 7:28 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnny’s Ray restaurant in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is closing permanently, according to store officials.

Store officials would not give a cause for their closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is on May 21, 2022.

The restaurant’s website says that Johnny Ray’s first opened in 1953 in the Roebuck Shopping Center.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ruffner Mountain wildlife expert Emily Stauss talks about Alabama snakes and safety
Sarah Verser gets ‘too close’ to copperhead snake
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Jay Eubanks says there are tons of myths about cottonmouth snakes or water moccasins.
How to keep snakes out of your yard during snake season
Buffalo Police respond to a shooting at Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, N.Y., Saturday, May...
GRAPHIC: 10 dead in Buffalo supermarket attack police call hate crime
9 year old was killed after being shot multiple times in apartment.
9-year-old killed after being shot multiple times in apartment building

Latest News

It's expected to be another busy summer travel season.
Getting more bang for your buck this vacation season
Authorities are searching for a missing man in Tuscaloosa
Authorities in Tuscaloosa searching for missing man
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Person shot, killed while driving on I-59 in Birmingham
Missing Jaycee Gaines, Tallassee
Missing 11-year-old girl from Tallassee