Johnny Ray’s in Colonnade closing permanently

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Johnny’s Ray restaurant in the Colonnade on Highway 280 is closing permanently, according to store officials.

Store officials would not give a cause for their closing. The last day the restaurant will be open is on May 21, 2022.

The restaurant’s website says that Johnny Ray’s first opened in 1953 in the Roebuck Shopping Center.

