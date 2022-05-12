Birmingham City Schools teacher named Alabama Teacher of the Year

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that Reggie White, a math and science teacher at Washington K-8 School, has been named teacher of the year.

Mr. White was picked out of a field of 150 teachers across the state of Alabama. Students say Mr. White goes the extra mile by tutoring them after school and on Saturdays, and even calls teachers if students need more support in their work.

Mr. White says teaching is the most rewarding job he could’ve picked.

“I’m inspired every day when I see them working hard to learn more and more,” said Mr. White.

“The students and the families at Washington K-8 say Mr. White helps his students grasp difficult subjects, and he makes it interesting,” said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Congratulations to Mr. White!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.