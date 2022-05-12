LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
6 On Your Side Investigates
Advertisement

Birmingham City Schools teacher named Alabama Teacher of the Year

Birmingham City Schools teacher named Alabama Teacher of the Year
Birmingham City Schools teacher named Alabama Teacher of the Year(Birmingham City Schools)
By WBRC Staff
Published: May. 11, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Officials with Birmingham City Schools announced that Reggie White, a math and science teacher at Washington K-8 School, has been named teacher of the year.

Mr. White was picked out of a field of 150 teachers across the state of Alabama. Students say Mr. White goes the extra mile by tutoring them after school and on Saturdays, and even calls teachers if students need more support in their work.

Mr. White says teaching is the most rewarding job he could’ve picked.

“I’m inspired every day when I see them working hard to learn more and more,” said Mr. White.

“The students and the families at Washington K-8 say Mr. White helps his students grasp difficult subjects, and he makes it interesting,” said Birmingham City Schools Superintendent Dr. Mark Sullivan.

Congratulations to Mr. White!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

I-20 WB in St. Clair CO.
2 people killed in multiple-vehicle crashes on I-20 WB between mm 155 and 158
Casey White and Vicky White
Vicky White had a “special relationship” with Casey White
Casey and Vicky are driving a 2007 Ford Edge
U.S. Marshals release possible vehicle information for escaped inmate, corrections officer
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Lauderdale County Sheriff’s Office releases new video of Vicky, Casey White
Markquerva Lumar, 19, was arrested after deputies say she stole KFC customers' credit and debit...
KFC employee used customers’ card info to make thousands of dollars worth of purchases, deputies say

Latest News

Future of Chelsea schools
Future of Chelsea schools
WBRC Gadsden State trucking program
Gadsden State Community College new trucking program
Birmingham City Schools to launch Sensational Summer Learning Opportunities
ADOL, WBRC FOX6 News partner on huge job fair; over 3K jobs available