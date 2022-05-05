LawCall
Tuscaloosa remembers fallen police heroes

Tuscaloosa remembers fallen police heroes
Tuscaloosa remembers fallen police heroes(WBRC)
By Bryan Henry
Published: May. 5, 2022 at 4:23 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - For the first time in two years, Tuscaloosa County authorities remembered their fallen comrades in a special ceremony on May 5. The annual gathering was suspended for two years because of the COVID-19.

The gathering almost had a homecoming feel to it, in the sense people were glad to see each other after a two year break, but there was no doubt as to why they were here in the first place.

Tuscaloosa remembers fallen police heroes
Tuscaloosa remembers fallen police heroes(WBRC)

The memorial service for fallen officers took place in front of the Tuscaloosa County Courthouse, a program that remembered all 23 fallen officers in Tuscaloosa County dating back before 1900, including the most recent loss of police officer Dornell Cousette, who was shot and killed in the line of duty in 2019.

“Today is a special day after COVID. It’s the first memorial service we’ve had in the past two years. It’s very special. It’s like we do every year for the past 30 years to honor the officers who put their lives on the line to keep Tuscaloosa safe,” said Tuscaloosa Deputy Chief Of Police Sebo Sanders.

Dornell Cousette’s family attended the ceremony, but declined to do any interviews. Tuscaloosa County Probate Judge Rob Robertson was the guest speaker. He is a former lawman as well.

