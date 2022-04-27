LawCall
Midfield PD: 17 year old shot, killed

Homicide in Midfield.
Homicide in Midfield.(Source: Vincent Parker/WBRC)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after a 17 year old was shot and killed in Midfield.

Midfield Police say the shooting happened near 11th Avenue around 12:20 p.m. on April 27.

One person is in custody, according to police.

Authorities continue to investigate.

Shelby County man arrested on child pornography charges

