Midfield PD: 17 year old shot, killed
Published: Apr. 27, 2022 at 2:21 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Police are investigating after a 17 year old was shot and killed in Midfield.
Midfield Police say the shooting happened near 11th Avenue around 12:20 p.m. on April 27.
One person is in custody, according to police.
Authorities continue to investigate.
