Birmingham native brings hometown 24K Gold Wings at Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -A new chicken restuarant is now open in downtown Birmingham.

The owner promises this is not your typical wing spot.

One Birmingham native is back in her city, bringing her hometown a new experience that’s simply golden.

They’re shiny.

“It’s like you just wanna stare at it for a minute,” owner of Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe, Lauryn England, said.

They’re edible.

“That must be real gold huh?” A customer asked.

“That’s my real gold,” England added. “When I eat it I feel rich.”

They’re Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe 24K Gold Wings.

“This is not your average chicken restaurant,” England said. “This is the $99 24K Gold Wings Platter.”

It’s 12 wings and fries dripping in gold on a bed of roses with a sparkler for extra shine.

“I love to think outside of the box, I love to do something creative,” England said.

England, AKA Lady E, created this $99 dollar meal to help her hometown gain exposure.

“The fact that we are growing as a city, this is going to make us grow even bigger,” England said.

Lady E uses about two cups of gold on each 12-piece meal.

“Sweet, but kinda got a hot spicy to it,” England said.

Within days of opening--lines started to run out of the cafe’s door for the wings and Lady E’s other menu items.

“I think it’s a new vibe for Birmingham,” Jay Beats said while at Lady E’s Chick’n Cafe.

England said $99 dollars is a fair price for the work she puts into each plate.

“You only live life once, who can say they spent $99 dollars on wings,” England said. “There is no where you can go and say that, unless you want to spend $1,000.”

The entrepreneur said you’ll pay that price somewhere else for a dining experience like she’s offering in Birmingham.

“I wanted to do something on the upscale side, but something where everyone can participate and come in to,” England said.

Yes, it’s over-the-top, but England said the golden wing experience will turn the Magic City into a bigger destination spot!

“They can say I traveled to Birmingham to get gold wings,” England said.

If you eat the gold wings, you get to be on Lady E’s 24K Gold Hall of Fame.

You can visit the restaurant at 1905 Park Pl, Birmingham, AL 35203.

