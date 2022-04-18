Birmingham Police searching for missing teen

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Adrian Lloyd has been a frequent runaway. Authorities say he suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement.

Lloyd was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a red short sleeve shirt with an Alabama logo on it.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call police.

