Birmingham Police searching for missing teen

Birmingham Police searching for missing teenager
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 17, 2022 at 10:45 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are currently searching for a missing teenager.

Police say 13-year-old Adrian Lloyd has been a frequent runaway. Authorities say he suffers from a mental condition that affects his judgement.

Lloyd was last seen wearing blue jeans, and a red short sleeve shirt with an Alabama logo on it.

If you have any information on where he might be, please call police.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

