FORT WORTH, Texas (WSFA) - The Auburn gymnastics program made history on Saturday.

With a team score of 197.350, the Tigers finished in fourth place in the NCAA gymnastics finals in Fort Worth, Texas. Itโ€™s the highest the team has placed in program history.

Oklahoma brought home the title with a team score of 198.200.

