16-year-old, adult man, injured in Center Point

16 year old and adult man shot at apartment complex
By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after two people, including a teenager, were found shot in Center Point on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the Magnolia Court Apartments on Westchester Court on a shooting. There they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. Officers were later dispatched to another apartment complex, where medical crews took an adult male and a 16-year-old to the hospital.

The 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while the adult suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a previous argument.

