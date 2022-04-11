16-year-old, adult man, injured in Center Point

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police say they are investigating after two people, including a teenager, were found shot in Center Point on Sunday, April 10, 2022.

Authorities say they were dispatched to the Magnolia Court Apartments on Westchester Court on a shooting. There they found multiple shell casings in the parking lot. Officers were later dispatched to another apartment complex, where medical crews took an adult male and a 16-year-old to the hospital.

The 16-year-old suffered life-threatening injuries, while the adult suffered non-life threatening injuries. Police believe the shooting stemmed from a previous argument.

