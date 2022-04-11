LawCall
Birmingham realtor says home interest rates continue to rise

Interest rates rising
By Lauren Harksen
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 10:24 PM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Home interest rates are rising again, hitting 5.08% for a 30-year mortgage this past week, rising an entire percent in just one month.

Interest rates haven’t been this high in over three years.

Aliece Dice is a realtor with EXP Realty and she says there isn’t one specific thing driving up interest rates. It’s the whole economy as a whole, which she says is pretty unstable right now in more ways than one.

The high interest rates really impact first-time home buyers who are looking for a home right now. She says the current rates can impact their buying power or if they can even buy at all.

“One percent could mean a lot to a buyer,” said Dice. “If they were previously approved for a mortgage for $300,000 then they need to re-approach their lender and see if they still qualify for that $300,000 because interest rates have gone up so they may need to refigure that.”

Dice says she highly suggests, for anyone that has been pre-approved in the last 30 to 120 days, to talk to your lender if you haven’t already.

She adds that interest rates are expected to continue to rise.

