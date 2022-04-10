LawCall
‘You can tell this is a very tightknit community’: BPD investigates homicide on 10th Street SW

By WBRC Staff
Published: Apr. 10, 2022 at 11:28 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A homicide investigation is being conducted at the 900 block of 10th Street SW and McMillon Avenue. The victim, an adult male, was found unresponsive in his home. He was pronounced dead on scene.

According to Birmingham Police, the initial call came in around 11:00 a.m. on Sunday, April 10, 2022. Concerned family of the deceased contacted police after not hearing from him and finding him in his home, according to Birmingham PD.


Birmingham Police say the family heard from him in the last few days.

Officers say they saw several concerned neighbors come to the location.

“You can tell this is a very tightknit community,” said BPD Officer Truman Fitzgerald of the Public Information Division.

We will update this story as it develops.

If you have any information relevant to the investigation, contact Birmingham Police at (205) 254-1765, or call Crime Stoppers at (205) 254-7777

