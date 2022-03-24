LawCall
Three local civic organizations make history with female leaders

This is the first time in history that the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and the Rotaract Club of Birmingham are being led by women simultaneously.(WBRC)
By Chasity Maxie
Published: Mar. 23, 2022 at 8:00 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Women’s History Month continues, and three huge service organizations are making history of their own right here in the city of Birmingham.

The Rotary Club of Birmingham held a joint meeting with the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham Wednesday afternoon pausing to recognize something that’s never happened before.

This is the first time in history that the Rotary Club, the Kiwanis Club, and the Rotaract Club of Birmingham are being led by women simultaneously.

Brenda Hackney is the Rotary Club of Birmingham’s fourth female president.

Leigh Davis is the Kiwanis Club of Birmingham’s fourth female president, and Cameron Shevlin is the seventh president of the Rotaract Club of Birmingham.

All three women said it’s an honor to not only be the head of the organizations, but to also be a part of making history.

“It’s a tremendous honor to lead this fabulous club. It’s the largest rotary club in the United States and one of the largest in the world. Fabulous membership and there have been three women before me to lead this club, so I’m in great company,” Hackney said.

“Being president of the Kiwanis Club alongside other women leaders to me say this is just the beginning. There’s so many opportunities for so many different types of leaders in this community, and it’s an honor and a privilege to be a part of that story,” Davis said.

“It kind of took me aback a little bit, and it was really humbling and just an exciting time for our community,” Shelvin said.

Former U. S. Secretary of Transportation Elaine Chao was the keynote speaker. She was the first Asian American woman to be appointed to a president’s cabinet.

