LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Birmingham’s sister city in Ukraine working to help war efforts around nation

By David Buchholz
Published: Mar. 15, 2022 at 10:27 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Vinnytsia, Ukraine is one of Birmingham’s sister cities. So far, it’s not facing a Russian siege like Kyiv.

Nazar Kovalenko works in Vinnytsia’s government. Before Russia invaded, he was working to develop his city. But now, he’s working to help refugees find shelter and helping with humanitarian aid.

Kovalenko says Vinnytsia is a hub helping to get supplies to cities bearing the brunt of Russia’s attack like Kharkiv and Kyiv.

He says as much of the city as possible is open for business because Ukraine’s economy needs to keep working.

“There is no place you can run away from this, in one way or another, it’s hitting every citizen in the whole country,” said Kovalenko.

Vinnytsia hasn’t been spared from the war either. Russian airstrikes hit military bases nearby at the beginning of the invasion.

“It was such a strong and very loud noise, that people on the street, they just you know, scared and tried to sit down,” said Kovalenko.

The city’s airport was also hit days later. Ten people were killed and dozens more were injured.

Kovalenko believes Russia targeted cities behind the front to scare Ukrainians into giving up. But he says that won’t work.

“It reminds us that we have to do as much as possible, not only to protect our houses, but our cities, our relatives,” said Kovalenko.

He’s thankful for western support, but he says Ukraine needs to be a no-fly zone.

“Find those options how to protect us from air. And the rest we will do ourselves,” said Kovalenko.

Kovalenko also believes this war isn’t just about Russia and Ukraine, but the past vs. the future.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man killed, toddler seriously injured in shooting in Tuscaloosa
19-year-old man, juvenile charged in connection to 2-year-old boy, man killed in Tuscaloosa shooting
FILE - Bob Saget arrives at the People's Choice Awards at the Microsoft Theater on Wednesday,...
Bob Saget’s fractures possibly caused by fall on carpeted floor
Officials with the Alabama Law Enforcement Agency say they are investigating after an Altoona...
Man killed in two car crash in Blount County
Kenneth Zaremba
Fort Payne High School teacher arrested on solicitation, prostitution charges
Fuel spill on I-65N
Diesel fuel spill on I-65N

Latest News

19-year-old Tyrese Bell is charged with murder in connection with a two-year-old and another...
19-year-old charged in death of 2-year-old was on probation for 2020 shooting
The town of Brookside is facing another lawsuit. A woman accuses police of stealing her...
Lawsuit: Woman claims Brookside Police stole $5,000 and prescription pills during traffic stop
Suspect charged with 2 counts of murder in shooting deaths of Tuscaloosa toddler, man
Major developments in double shooting murder in Tuscaloosa
Pell City growth
Pell City bringing in business even amid the pandemic