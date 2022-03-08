Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a tweet from Birmingham Police Department, BPD is investigating a homicide.

Homicide investigation underway in the 900 block of 46th Place North.



Public Information Division is en route. pic.twitter.com/GsbTpQSL2v — Bhampolice (@BhamPolice) March 8, 2022

The homicide occurred in the 900 block of 46th Place North.

Homicide (Reggie Kyle WBRC)

There is no further information at this time.

