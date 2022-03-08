Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide
Published: Mar. 7, 2022 at 7:03 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - According to a tweet from Birmingham Police Department, BPD is investigating a homicide.
The homicide occurred in the 900 block of 46th Place North.
There is no further information at this time.
