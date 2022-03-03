LawCall
Cullman prep school student loses both parents, scholarship established

By David Buchholz
Published: Mar. 3, 2022 at 5:32 PM CST
CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A college prep school in Cullman is raising money to make sure a student who lost both of her parents can continue her education there.

Sarah Cumbie, a 7th grade student, lost both of her parents in the span of just a few weeks in February.

Cumbie’s father died from an illness on Feb. 10th, her mother was killed in a car crash on Feb. 26th.

Father Joel Martin, the Headmaster at St. Bernard Prep, says they’re raising money in a scholarship fund so that she can continue her education as a boarding student there.

“She’s popular among the students, just because she’s a good and kind person,” said Father Martin.

Martin says the girls in Cumbie’s dorm treat her like a little sister and that the school provides her with a family atmosphere.

Any leftover funds from the scholarship for Cumbie will be used to support her in other ways.

“It has become a second home for her, and in a way, it could be her primary home now,” said Father Martin.

Father Martin says Cumbie does have out-of-town family members that are also helping to support her.

You can call St. Bernard to make donations to Cumbie’s scholarship fund: 256-739-6682

St. Bernard Prep is a Catholic prep school for boys and girls 7th to 12th grade.

