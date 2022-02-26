LawCall
Alabama sports columnist reflects on conflict in Ukraine

Kyiv, Ukraine
Kyiv, Ukraine(Hnapel / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0 | Hnapel / Wikipedia / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By David Buchholz
Published: Feb. 25, 2022 at 9:24 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The conflict in Ukraine is personal for many in Alabama. That’s true for sports columnist Lyn Scarbrough.

Scarbrough writes and is on the editorial board for Lindy’s Sports, a Birmingham based sports magazine and website.

He’s made several trips to Ukraine over the last 26 years, working with churches, orphanages, and Ukraine-based American Football teams.

“I don’t know whether to be more-sad, or more-mad, or more-frustrated or concerned,” says Scarbrough. “And will our friends, will their homes be destroyed, will be able to send their kids to school?”

Scarbrough’s made many friends in his many trips to Ukraine. He’s keeping in touch with them now through texts, phone calls, and FaceTime.

“I know people, that are spending their nights in the basements of churches, in the underground,” said Scarbrough. “They’re very apprehensive, they’re scared for their children.”

He says that anyone over the age of 35 in Ukraine remembers when the country wasn’t independent, he’s seen firsthand its growth and development over the last three decades, and he worries that progress will be erased in the Russian invasion.

Scarbrough also knows that the people of Ukraine are strong and fiercely protective of their freedom and country.  He’s spent time in Kyiv, and the eastern parts of Ukraine that Russia first attacked.

“The Ukrainian people are resolutely dedicated to maintaining their freedom and maintaining their sovereignty,” said Scarbrough. “These are people that appreciate their freedom, and are willing to give their lives for it, and I think that Putin, anybody that’s anti-Ukraine, they made a mistake.”

