Highly acclaimed chef bringing “southern sophistication” with new Homewood restaurant

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) -The Battery is a new southern kitchen and bar coming to Homewood off Central Avenue.

The eatery will be in the same location as the old Little Donkey.

Ben Chappell with Interior Elements is opening the restaurant which will feature Chef Jeff Compton. Compton has worked at fine restaurants like Acre in Auburn and The Red Bar at Grayton Beach.

Compton was a finalist on Food Network’s “Vegas Chef Prizefight.”

Chappell says The Battery aims to meet a present demand in the current landscape of local dining.

“I’ve noticed for quite awhile there is a gap in the metro area for a higher end restaurant that threads the needle between fine dining and fast casual,” Chappell said.

The restaurant is set to open this spring.

One of the first events The Battery will host is its St. Patrick’s Day Crawfish Boil. It takes place March 17 from 10:30 a.m. to 6:00 p.m.

All proceeds will be donated to the Restoration Academy.

The Battery event (Ben Chappell)

