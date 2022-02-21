LawCall
Part of I-59 southbound shutdown due to traffic accident

I-59 shutdown
I-59 shutdown(WBRC FOX6 News Traffic)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a result of a traffic accident, Interstate 59 southbound is closed in Etowah County just before you get to Gadsden.

The road is blocked from Exit 205 AL-68 to Exit 188 AL-211.

