Part of I-59 southbound shutdown due to traffic accident

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a result of a traffic accident, Interstate 59 southbound is closed in Etowah County just before you get to Gadsden.

The road is blocked from Exit 205 AL-68 to Exit 188 AL-211.

FIRST ALERT TRAFFIC: I-59 SB is closed in Etowah co just before you get to Gadsden pic.twitter.com/p2P8eT5v9Q — WBRC FOX6 Traffic (@WBRCtraffic) February 21, 2022

