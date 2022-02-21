Part of I-59 southbound shutdown due to traffic accident
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 5:54 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - As a result of a traffic accident, Interstate 59 southbound is closed in Etowah County just before you get to Gadsden.
The road is blocked from Exit 205 AL-68 to Exit 188 AL-211.
