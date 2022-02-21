LawCall
Advertisement

Woman killed in double shooting in downtown B’ham

By WBRC Staff
Published: Feb. 21, 2022 at 7:06 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Two people shot, one of them killed in what police believe was a targeted attack in Birmingham last night.

Birmingham PD arrived at the scene on 6th Avenue and 9th Street North around 10:30 last night.


google map embed generator

A male and a woman had been shot. Both were transported to an area hospital. The woman, identified as 43-year-old Yalunda Watts Young, died from her injuries.

According to police, it seems the man and the woman were both leaving an establishment when they were shot. Officials say they believe the victims were targeted, although a motive has not been established.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to contact the B.P.D. Homicide Unit at 205-254-1764, Crime Stoppers at 205-254-7777.

