Valentine’s Day treats for pets at Shelby County Humane Society

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A special Valentine’s Day treat for the pets at the Shelby County Humane Society.

The dogs were treated this afternoon to homemade cookies and whipped cream.

The cats chowed down on a cup of Churu with chicken and kitty treats on top.

Volunteers from the group, Best Friends of Shelby Humane, say they wanted the animals in the shelter to feel some love on this special day.

