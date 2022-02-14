LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Valentine’s Day treats for pets at Shelby County Humane Society

Special treat for Shelby Humane Society pets
Special treat for Shelby Humane Society pets(Best Friends of Shelby Humane)
By Kenneth Smith
Published: Feb. 14, 2022 at 4:47 PM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHELBY Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A special Valentine’s Day treat for the pets at the Shelby County Humane Society.

The dogs were treated this afternoon to homemade cookies and whipped cream.

The cats chowed down on a cup of Churu with chicken and kitty treats on top.

Caption

Volunteers from the group, Best Friends of Shelby Humane, say they wanted the animals in the shelter to feel some love on this special day.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Oxford officer involved shooting
‘He had a 48-page rap sheet’: Suspect dead following officer-involved shooting in Oxford
Police say officers responding to reports of shots fired around 2 a.m. Sunday in downtown...
Police: Gunman shoots, wounds 5 people, kills self in Wisconsin
Multiple people dead after Valentine’s Day wreck
Timothy Brandon Brady was reported missing on February 8, 2022.
Body of missing Etowah County man found
Police say when they responded to a domestic call at a Pennsylvania apartment complex, they...
Man arrested while dismembering ex-girlfriend, police say

Latest News

ALEA Aviation rescue SOURCE: ALEA
ALEA Aviation rescue SOURCE: ALEA
Highland Lakes
Community honors beloved gate attendant
There are two websites you can use to find out whether something you just bought, or have owned...
Defective: Pair of websites provides consumers vital product recall and complaint information
Defective: Congressional Democrats say it’s time to lift the veil of secrecy on potentially harmful products in Americans’ homes
“I knew there was somebody out there that was making sure that before it hit the shelves, it...
Defective: Government agency shackled by law often takes years to issue recalls on potentially dangerous products