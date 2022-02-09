BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A conflict resolution program will soon be inside two Birmingham City Schools.

The program is called STRAP and the creator, Donald Shepherd, said they teach youth how to avoid using violence in disagreements.

He explained the offices will be at Smith Middle School and Jones Valley Middle School.

STRAP stands for Stop Throwing Rocks at the Penitentiary.

Sheperd said he understood the consequences of making bad choices. While in prison, he came up with the idea to start STRAP and make a difference.

Shepherd said he’d been fighting this battle for 10-years, hoping to save as many lives as possible. Monthly the program visits area schools with public figures to talk to youth about conflict resolution.

Shepherd said it’s imperative a program like STRAP is in schools because its important students hear the message often.

“You have to create a relationship. So, what better place to begin to create a bond than with these 6th and 7th graders before they transfer into high school,” Shepherd said.

Shepherd said he planned to have both offices open by mid-March and that they would be a place for students to go and cool off and get help before resorting to violence.

