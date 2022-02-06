LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Local doctors hope parents with kids 5 and under will get the COVID vaccine once approved

COVID vaccinations for children under 5
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Feb. 5, 2022 at 9:38 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Children under five may soon be able to get their COVID vaccine. If it’s approved, doctors said it could launch as early as next month.

Pfizer has asked the FDA to authorize extra-low doses of vaccine for children ages six months through four years, but with Alabama’s low vaccination numbers, some doctors worry parents won’t sign up.

According to ADPH data, kids five to 11 make up the lowest vaccination percentages in the state. Data shows that only about 13% of kids in that age group have at least one dose.

UAB epidemiologist Dr. Suzanne Judd said she thinks there is a chance the trend will continue, and parents with kids five and under will also not get the shot. But, she said she is hopeful the hesitancy may not be as strong this time, because Alabama has good routine child vaccination numbers. She said she hopes COVID shot numbers are similar to the number of pediatric flu and routine vaccines.

“It’s just more likely that a child will interact with their pediatrician as they are growing, especially under the age of five,” Judd said. “Plus, they have to get that blue card filled out in order to go to school, so for those two reasons, we tend to see pretty high vaccination rates in children.”

Officials said the FDA will meet in a few weeks to review the vaccine data. They will then vote on whether or not it is safe. The CDC will review data and potentially approve it after that.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Subscribe to our WBRC newsletter and receive the latest local news and weather straight to your email.

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Damage in Sawyerville, Hale Co.
NWS: EF-2 tornado damage confirmed in Sawyerville; 1 killed
Missing 17 year old found safe.
Jefferson Co. Authorities: Missing 17-year-old from McCalla found safe
2-year-old Major Turner.
Arrest made in deadly shooting of Birmingham toddler, Major Turner died one year ago today
Alabama Law Enforcement Agency Driver License System logo
Alabama to undergo overhaul of statewide driver’s license system
Juvenile grazed by bullet at Wenonah High School
16-year-old shot outside of Wenonah High School

Latest News

Alamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to Powell Steam Plant
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema will be anchor tenant at Birmingham’s Powell Steam Plant
Preparing for tornadoes
Preparing for tornadoes
COVID vaccinations for children under 5
COVID vaccinations for children under 5
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to old Powell Steam Plant
Alamo Drafthouse Cinema coming to old Powell Steam Plant