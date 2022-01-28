Cullman business changing policies after lack of available COVID testing

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman business is changing it’s COVID policies after employees struggle to find COVID-19 testing.

More than 230 employees work at HomTex in Cullman. It’s one of the largest surgical face mask manufacturers in the country.

With the Omicron surge, business has picked up, but CEO Jeremy Wooten said there has also been staffing issues.

He said each facility requires mask wearing and temperature checks, but many of the employees are still testing positive or becoming exposed from outside work life.

Wooten said when a worker tests positive for the virus, they used to only accept a PCR test from the doctors office, but with testing being limited and workers struggling to get tests, they are changing their policies.

“Over the last five to eight weeks here with the shortage of those tests, the time it takes to make appointments, we’ve gone to accepting the over the counter tests and trusting our associates to be honest and transparent with us,” Wooten said.

Wooten said while at home tests are still accepted, the company will still pay for any employee to get a PCR test if they want one and can find one.

