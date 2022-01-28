LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cullman business changing policies after lack of available COVID testing

Business changes COVID test policy because of Omicron
By Lauren Jackson
Published: Jan. 27, 2022 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CULLMAN, Ala. (WBRC) - A Cullman business is changing it’s COVID policies after employees struggle to find COVID-19 testing.

More than 230 employees work at HomTex in Cullman. It’s one of the largest surgical face mask manufacturers in the country.

With the Omicron surge, business has picked up, but CEO Jeremy Wooten said there has also been staffing issues.

He said each facility requires mask wearing and temperature checks, but many of the employees are still testing positive or becoming exposed from outside work life.

Wooten said when a worker tests positive for the virus, they used to only accept a PCR test from the doctors office, but with testing being limited and workers struggling to get tests, they are changing their policies.

“Over the last five to eight weeks here with the shortage of those tests, the time it takes to make appointments, we’ve gone to accepting the over the counter tests and trusting our associates to be honest and transparent with us,” Wooten said.

Wooten said while at home tests are still accepted, the company will still pay for any employee to get a PCR test if they want one and can find one.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mountain Brook home raided by FBI
Police in San Antonio said two sons stabbed and brutally beat their own mother inside the...
Police: Mom stabbed, beaten with baseball bat by her own sons, ages 12 and 16
Great news for some Birmingham City School employees. You may be getting a raise as part of the...
200 BCS employees out sick Wednesday, in-person learning continues
Thomas Dex Llewellyn, left, William Troy Wilson, center, and Jackwlyn Corl, left, were all...
3 charged after naked man found in trunk of car with hands bound, severely beaten
A fire heavily damaged Green Top Bar-B-Que in Dora.
Fire heavily damages Green Top Bar-B-Que

Latest News

Business changes COVID test policy because of Omicron
Business changes COVID test policy because of Omicron
ADPH data shows that 611 Birmingham City School teachers and students are COVID positive this...
School age children making up most of Jefferson County’s COVID cases
Blood shortage putting strain on hospitals
ADPH: More than 1M positive COVID-19 cases