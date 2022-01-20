LawCall
Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. National President dies following recent illness

Cheryl A. Hickmon
Cheryl A. Hickmon(Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc.)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 20, 2022 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc., Cheryl A. Hickmon, passed away on Thursday, January 20, 2022.

Delta Sigma Theta Sorority posted a statement on their website and social media:

It is with great sorrow that Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Inc. shares the passing of our beloved National President and Chair of the National Board of Directors, Cheryl A. Hickmon. President Hickmon transitioned peacefully on January 20, 2022 after a recent illness.

President Hickmon was a devoted member of Delta Sigma Theta since 1982 and served in various capacities at the chapter, region, and national level before being elected National President. She is remembered not only for her role as a leader but for being a colleague, friend, and most of all, sister.

The entire sisterhood of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority, Incorporated mourns the loss of President Hickmon. During this difficult time, we ask that you respect her family’s privacy and keep them in your prayers.

