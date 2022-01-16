One dead, one injured in 3-car wreck in Pinson, driver left scene

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, January 15, at 8:29 p.m. citizens called 911 to report a three-car wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway near the intersection of Meadow Craft Road.

Deputies arrived to the scene and found one person dead, another person with minor injuries, and one person uninjured. Witnesses on the scene informed deputies that the driver of one of the cars had fled the scene on foot. Deputies said they searched for the driver but were unable to locate him.

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment.

This wreck is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.