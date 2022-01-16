LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

One dead, one injured in 3-car wreck in Pinson, driver left scene

(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Jan. 16, 2022 at 10:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - On Saturday, January 15, at 8:29 p.m. citizens called 911 to report a three-car wreck on Pinson Valley Parkway near the intersection of Meadow Craft Road. 

Sample HTML block

free goggle map

Deputies arrived to the scene and found one person dead, another person with minor injuries, and one person uninjured. Witnesses on the scene informed deputies that the driver of one of the cars had fled the scene on foot. Deputies said they searched for the driver but were unable to locate him.  

One person was transported to the hospital for treatment. 

This wreck is being investigated by the Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather Advisory for north and east Alabama
FIRST ALERT: Possibility of a rain/snow mix on Sunday
Stephanie Foster, 40, died from COVID-19 on Tuesday. It’s the district’s first COVID-related...
Kentucky school district mourns loss of first-grade teacher to COVID-19
Trussville Police seize 46 pounds of marijuana in drug bust
Trussville Police seize 46 pounds of marijuana in bust
First Alert Weather
FIRST ALERT: Winter Weather and Wind Advisories for Central Alabama

Latest News

Former Alabama Quarterback Jay Barker arrested
Former Alabama quarterback Jay Barker arrested in Tennessee
Snow in Livingston
Snow and rain across Alabama
Snow in Alabama
Snow fight! in Clanton SOURCE: Kristin Mims
Snow fight! in Clanton SOURCE: Kristin Mims