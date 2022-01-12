Mayor Randall Woodfin outlines plans for continued neighborhood revitalization in 2022

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor outlining his plans for 2022 Tuesday during his State of the City address. At the forefront of those plans is continued efforts to revitalize the city’s neighborhoods.

The Ramsay-McCormack building sat vacant for nearly four decades. It was demolished last year to make way for a new five-story development that the city hopes will help redevelopment the business district and overall Ensley community.

Mayor Woodfin says the old Ensley high school building will soon be transformed into a 244-home mixed use development and a $25-million project will bring new affordable housing to Oak Hill in the Belview Heights neighborhood. The city has also partnered with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and looking to bring affordable housing to more communities in the city.

“The city’s partnership with NCRC housing rehab fund will be duplicated in other neighborhoods throughout the city where we continue to very intentional about housing in our community,” Woodfin said.

Mayor Woodfin also talked about how revenue from the new Protective stadium and renovated legacy arena are going directly into a neighborhood revitalization fund to address issues throughout the city.

