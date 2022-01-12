LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Mayor Randall Woodfin outlines plans for continued neighborhood revitalization in 2022

By Josh Gauntt
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 10:55 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham’s mayor outlining his plans for 2022 Tuesday during his State of the City address. At the forefront of those plans is continued efforts to revitalize the city’s neighborhoods.

The Ramsay-McCormack building sat vacant for nearly four decades. It was demolished last year to make way for a new five-story development that the city hopes will help redevelopment the business district and overall Ensley community.

Mayor Woodfin says the old Ensley high school building will soon be transformed into a 244-home mixed use development and a $25-million project will bring new affordable housing to Oak Hill in the Belview Heights neighborhood. The city has also partnered with the National Community Reinvestment Coalition and looking to bring affordable housing to more communities in the city.

“The city’s partnership with NCRC housing rehab fund will be duplicated in other neighborhoods throughout the city where we continue to very intentional about housing in our community,” Woodfin said.

Mayor Woodfin also talked about how revenue from the new Protective stadium and renovated legacy arena are going directly into a neighborhood revitalization fund to address issues throughout the city.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2022 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

FILE - In this Nov. 28, 2018, file photo, the Department of Justice seal is seen in Washington,...
Justice Dept. creating unit focused on domestic terrorism
Krystina Monique Rodriguez
Police: Mom locked 2 children out in cold, refused to let them back in
WBRC's Bryan Henry
WBRC reporter battled COVID-19
Car hits gas pump, starts fire in Birmingham
Car hits gas pump, starts fire at Birmingham gas station
20-year-old man killed in accident on Old Springville Road
20-year-old man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle

Latest News

Clean lottery bill legislation
Greensboro lawmaker proposes new clean lottery bill
Clean lottery bill legislation
Clean lottery bill legislation
Updated deputy involved shooting
Deputy involved shooting
Tax season changes
Tax season changes