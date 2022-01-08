Man dies in car crash after being ejected from vehicle

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a traffic accident that left one man dead.

According to JCSO, around 2:20 a.m. on January 8, deputies were dispatched to the 7500 block of Old Springville Road in Clay to investigate a single vehicle traffic accident.

The male driver of the vehicle was ejected from the vehicle during the crash and pronounced deceased at the scene. The Jefferson County Coroner’s Office is currently working to confirm the identity of the male.

The crash also caused downed power lines and a gas main leak in the area. Utility companies are working to repair the damage.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Traffic Accident Reconstruction Team is conducting the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the crash.

