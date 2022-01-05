Macy’s closing at Brookwood Village

MOUNTAIN BROOK, Ala. (WBRC) - The Macy’s at Brookwood Village, which has been there for decades, is closing.

A Macy’s spokesperson said: After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our Brookwood Village location. This closure is part of the company’s strategy announced in early 2020.

Regular, non-seasonal colleagues who we are unable to place at a nearby Macy’s store will be eligible for severance, including outplacement resources.

The decision to close a store is always a difficult one, but Macy’s Brookwood Village is grateful to have served our customers and the community during the past 48 years and we look forward to continuing to do so at Macy’s Riverchase Galleria and online at macys.com or on the Macy’s app. A clearance sale will begin in January and run for approximately 8-12 weeks.

