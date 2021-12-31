LawCall
Two killed in car crash in Tuscaloosa

By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2021 at 6:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Authorities in Tuscaloosa are now investigating after two people were killed in a car crash on Thursday.

Police say this happened on 15th Street near Cloverdale Road around 12:30 in the afternoon. Witnesses told authorities that while driving eastbound on 15th Street, the driver of a sedan made a U-Turn in front of another car traveling westbound on the same street.

Authorities say the driver and a passenger of the vehicle were both taken to the hospital where they died. While their identities have not been revealed, we are told they were 67 and 51 years old. The driver of the other vehicle did not suffer any injuries.

The Tuscaloosa Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit is still investigating the circumstances around this crash.

