Tractor trailer catches on fire on I-65, causes lane closures

(KEYC Photo/Jared Dean)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 27, 2021 at 10:09 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Multiple lanes were shutdown on Interstate 65 Monday evening because a tractor trailer caught on fire.

According to Alabama Law Enforcement Agency (ALEA), the incident happened at approximately 7:43 p.m. Monday, Dec. 27. Troopers with ALEA Highway Patrol Division are investigating a tractor-trailer which caught on fire and blocked both southbound lanes of Interstate 65 near the 282 mile marker in Jefferson County.

One lane is currently back open to traffic.

ALEA will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates accordingly.

