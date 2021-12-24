Children found ‘malnourished, in unsafe conditions’ when oldest calls Smith County 911 for help

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Smith County deputies have arrested a woman after her child called 911 asking for help on Wednesday night.

On December 22 at approximately 10:10 p.m., deputies responded to the 6100 block of Rhones Quarter Rd. regarding an assist EMS call. Deputies were told an 8-year-old had called 911 because his mother was unresponsive inside their home.

Deputies arrived on location shortly after UT Health EMS arrived and made contact with the child’s mother who was responsive, but at the time of contact was under the influence of alcohol.

Katelynn Schengeli, 26 (Smith County Jail)

The mother was identified as Katelynn Schengeli, 26. Deputies interviewed Schengeli and she admitted to having drunk alcohol earlier in the evening.

Deputies were told by EMS that when they entered the mobile home they found an infant screaming in a crib next to Schengeli’s bed. They said the infant was covered in feces that had spilled out of an already full diaper. EMS changed the Infant’s diaper and cleaned the feces off of the infant’s body.

At that time deputies and EMS personnel were only aware of the 8-year-old child and the 11-month-old infant in the home, but then they heard screaming from across the residence.

Deputies then found 4-year-old twin girls locked inside of a room by means of a large safe blocking the exit door. The screaming child was begging deputies for water and the other child was sleeping on the floor, unclothed, next to a dirty diaper. Both girls were immediately given adequate clothing and water to drink.

Investigators were notified and a deputy at the scene spoke with Child Protective Services requesting immediate response to the scene for child removal.

When investigators entered the residence they observed the living conditions of the mobile home to be extremely inadequate for children. The residence was extremely dirty and “had a very potent odor of feces emitting from each of the rooms.”

The twin girls and the 11 month old appeared to be in poor physical shape. EMS personnel said the children appeared to be malnourished, and the 11-month-old was the size of a 3-6 month old infant.

When Child Protective Services arrived, the children were removed from the home. The infant and the twins were taken to UT Health for medical evaluation. All the children have been placed in a safe living environment.

Corey Evans (Smith County Jail)

Katelynn Schengeli was arrested and charged with four counts of child endangerment.

Katelynn’s live-in boyfriend, Corey Evans, 27, who is the father of the twins and the infant, is also a suspect in this case.

Evans was arrested on Thursday night. According to Sgt. Larry Christian with SCSO, Smith County investigators prepared four arrest affidavits on Evans. The Honorable County Court-at-Law 2 Judge Taylor Heaton issued warrants for four counts of Child Endangerment and set bond at $50,000 for each charge.

At 7:30 pm this evening, deputies arrested Evans at his residence on Rhones Quarter Road in Tyler. He was transported to the Smith County Jail and booked in on the listed charges.

This investigation is ongoing and more information will be released as it becomes available, Christian says.

Corey Evans was arrested on Thursday (Smith County Sheriff's Office)

