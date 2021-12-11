FIRST ALERT: Severe storm potential today

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - We have a First Alert for severe storm potential today. Storms are moving into northwest Alabama this morning. A Tornado Watch is in effect for several of our northern counties until 11am. A wind advisory is in effect for most of us until 1pm, with winds averaging at 15-to-20 mph and gusting up to 40 mph. Heavy rain is also expected. Anywhere from 1-to-2 inches of rain could fall today and with heavy wind gusts power outages could occur.

The nation’s Storm Prediction Center has all of us in a risk area for seeing severe storm potential today.

Our temperatures are unseasonably warm out ahead of the cold front today. Average highs are 58 degrees degrees, average lows are 39 degrees. We are beginning the morning with temps in the 70s in many areas.

Our latest forecast models show the line of showers and storms moving into northwest Alabama until 10am, our central counties from 8am-1pm, and our far southeastern counties from 11am-4pm. This is a forecast of what to expect, but at any point an outbreak of storms could develop today, so join us on WBRC and if you want instant warnings or alerts for your area please download our free WBRC First Alert weather app.

There are several Christmas parades scheduled for today in our area in Westover, Center Point, Trussville, Moody, Pelham and Adamsville. Please check with your city to see if they have alternative plans and avoid being outside with these storms today.

Once the rain and thunderstorms are gone by late this afternoon and into the evening, we are expecting several days of quiet tranquil weather. Skies should be clearing overnight tonight and lows could drop into the mid 30s. Cooler air typically means drier, more stable air, and that looks to be the case for us as we head into next week.

Look for clear to partly cloudy skies Sunday through next Thursday with a few more clouds by Friday. A warming trend is expected with morning temps climbing into the 50s and highs into the upper 60s to 70s as early as Wednesday.

