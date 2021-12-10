Jingle Bell Rock Event celebrates the holidays and inclusion

DORA, Ala. (WBRC) - High school students and teachers in Jefferson County partnered together to create a winter wonderland for special needs students. Smile and holiday spirit were on full display at the Jingle Bell Rock event.

The event was hosted at Corner High School and it was their students and teachers that helped set up and decorate most of the winter wonderland that allowed all the fun.

“It was so much fun like I felt like I was a kid again just seeing how excited they were just made me so happy,” said Corner High School student Ella Jane Morton.

Hundreds left the school with a smile after the event concluded. (WBRC)

Some of the students viewing the event as a sign of progress.

“It was nostalgic and surreal because last we really didn’t get anything, we just kind of stayed home with our parents but now there are kids running around everywhere and you get to see them happy,” said Corner High School student Peyton Rouse.

The beloved event has been going on for over a decade, and requires dozens in Jefferson County to work together.

“It takes teachers in schools to jump on board and help, principles, administrators, parents, the coordinators we have are fabulous and they are the masterminds and back bone behind everything that make it work. If we didn’t have the support from everywhere from the top to the bottom it would not be possible,” said Jefferson County School Employee Laura Rickman.

