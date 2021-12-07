LawCall
Advertisement

AG Steve Marshall announces injunction against vaccination requirement

(WCJB FILE)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Dec. 7, 2021 at 4:09 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Attorney General Steve Marshall said a federal court granted Alabama’s motion for an injunction against the President’s vaccination requirement.

“President Biden’s unlawful, unconstitutional, and un-American attempt to force federal contractors and their employees to submit to a COVID-19 vaccination has been stopped due to another successful legal challenge from Alabama,” said Attorney General Marshall.

“Today’s ruling from the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Georgia places a nationwide injunction on President Biden’s federal-contractor vaccine mandate and represents the third victory by Alabama and a coalition of states to block enforcement of the President’s tyrannical dictates.”

Attorney General Marshall filed three legal challenges to President Biden’s vaccine mandates, including against the federal-contractor vaccine mandate on October 29, against the private-employer vaccine mandate on November 5, and against the healthcare-worker vaccine mandate on November 15.

Joining Alabama in the legal challenge of the federal-contractor vaccine mandate are attorneys general from Georgia, Idaho, Kansas, South Carolina, Utah, and West Virginia. The district court ruling can be read here.

