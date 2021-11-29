LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Alabama, Georgia SEC championship matchup is finally here

Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth...
Alabama quarterback Bryce Young (9) celebrates after defeating Auburn during the fourth overtime of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 27, 2021, in Auburn, Ala. Alabama won 24-22. (AP Photo/Butch Dill)(Associated Press)
By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 29, 2021 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ATLANTA, Ga. (WBRC) - In a matchup that’s been whispered about all season, Alabama will finally face Georgia in the SEC championship this Saturday.

It became clear two weeks ago that the two teams would face one another for the conference title, with Alabama holding the SEC west and Georgia the east.

Georgia will show up with a perfect 12-0 record while Alabama is 11-1, it’s only blemish a loss to Texas A&M early in the season.

The Bulldogs and the Tide have played one another several times in recent years.

Georgia had first half leads against Alabama in the 2018 National Championship game that introduced the world to Tua Tagovailoa, as well as in the SEC Title matchup several years ago and a regular season game last year.

Alabama head coach Nick Saban says it’ll be their biggest test of the season.

“The SEC Championship Game is very competitive. This is one of these games you work all year to have the opportunity to play in. Georgia is the number one team in the country for good reason. They’re probably the most consistent, the most dominant team week in and week out. Obviously going to be our biggest challenge of the year,” said Coach Saban.

Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart Bama QB Bryce Young.

“He’s composed at all times and has great presence in the pocket. Great distributor of the ball, knows where all his outlets are. Can draw the defense to him and dish the ball just like a point guard in basketball - and just one of the best I’ve seen as far as quick release and getting the ball out, distributing the ball really good.”

The game will be Saturday December 4 at 3 p.m. CST.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Woman, 30, shot and killed at Birmingham nightclub
Bessemer police are on the scene of a shooting in the 800 block of 22nd Street North.
2 men dead after dispute leads to shooting in Bessemer Sunday afternoon
Alabama student-athlete, Thanksgiving
University of Alabama student-athlete hosts Thanksgiving dinner at her home for other students
Investigators in Indiana are searching for 2-year-old Emma Sweet. She and her father were...
Indiana officials have recovered the body of missing 2-year-old
A new variant of the coronavirus is raising concerns around the world. On Thursday, health...
Omicron variant raising concerns worldwide

Latest News

Oklahoma football head coach Lincoln Riley is reportedly going to be the next head coach of the...
Oklahoma University’s Lincoln Riley headed to USC as head coach
Louisiana-Lafayette head coach Billy Napier claps before kickoff of an NCAA college football...
Florida hires Billy Napier as next Head Coach
In the 86th Iron Bowl, the Auburn Tigers fell to the No. 3 Alabama in the fourth overtime.
Auburn falls to No. 3 Alabama in 4OT in Iron Bowl
Nov 27, 2021; Auburn, AL, USA; Ja'Varrius Johnson (6) catches the ball during the game between...
Alabama spends 4 quarters in the dust; pulls out 4OT win in historic Iron Bowl