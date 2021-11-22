LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Convicted sex offender working as Birmingham pastor captured after 20 years on the run

Larry Albert Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2021
Larry Albert Flake was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2021(AP GraphicsBank)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 10:02 AM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A convicted sex offender on the run for 20 years was captured Friday by the FBI and Birmingham Police.

Larry Albert Flake, 75, was convicted of sexual misconduct with a minor on August 30, 2021 from an incident reported to the Richmond, Indiana Police Department in 1999.

Flake was arrested Friday morning in the 5200 block of Huguley Road. He was living under the name Larry White and was pastoring a church nearby. He was known to many as Reverend White.

Flake failed to appear for his trial in Indiana and has been a fugitive from justice since August 2001. Acting on a new lead received in January of 2021, the Investigative Services Division of the Richmond Police Department along with the Federal Bureau of Investigations Indianapolis Field Office worked to bring Flake safely to justice.

Flake was taken into custody for Unlawful Flight to Avoid Prosecution. He will face extradition to be returned to Indiana.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Man on motorcycle killed by drunk driver in head-on collision
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute
Police say the victim, reportedly a man in his 20s, was shot in the back when a rifle his...
Toddler with rifle fatally shoots father, police say
Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Wade arrested
ALEA: Suspect arrested after injuring AL State trooper, charged with attempted murder

Latest News

Auburn wins in the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive
Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive
Auburn wins in the Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive
Alabama loses to Auburn in Beat Auburn, Beat Hunger food drive
Authorities with ALEA say a Tuscaloosa woman has died after a multi-car crash Saturday night.
Woman killed in four car crash in Tuscaloosa
Critical blood supply shortage
Red Cross in critical need of volunteers giving blood donations