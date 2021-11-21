LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Cheaha State Park closed as crews battle 2 wildfires

Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega Co.
Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega Co.(Cheaha State Park)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 1:06 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLADEGA COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - Crews are responding to two wildfires in Talladega County. As a result Cheaha State Park is closed Sunday to all guests due to smoke from wildfires and a parkwide power outage.

The “Fall Branch” wildfire is between Talladega Scenic Drive/Hwy 281 and AL Hwy 49 east to Cheaha State Park and burning approximate 400 acres.

Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega County.
Crews are battling two wildfires in Talladega County.(Cheaha State Park)

The “Duck Nest” wildfire is occurring of Forest Service Road (FS) 651 and 642 intersection; east of FS road 651 to Cheaha State Park and burning approximate 200 acres.

All trail heads associated with Cheaha State Park and Cheaha Wilderness are closed and listed as follows:

  • Cheaha Trail Head
  • Turnipseed/HWY 281 Trail Head
  • Adams Gap Trail Head
  • Nubbin Creek Trail Head
  • High Falls Trail Head

Trails closed:

  • The Pinhoti National Recreation Trail from Cheaha trail head south to Adams Gap
  • Chinnabee Silent Trail south of HWY 281
  • Cave Creek Trail
  • Odum Scout Trail
  • Nubbin Creek Trail

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Randy Wade
Blue Alert cancelled for man involved in injuring AL State Trooper
Change this caption before publishing
19-year-old girl found dead in Tuscaloosa
Authorities say they have arrested a man in connection with a deadly shooting in Tuscaloosa
TCSO: Teenager arrested in connection to deadly shooting of woman in Tuscaloosa
Shooting investigation underway in Center Point
One man is dead after three men were shot in Center Point
Justine Gross, a Penn State sophomore from New Jersey, was found dead at a recycling center...
Student dies after falling 11 stories down trash chute

Latest News

Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Monday
Dan Mullen out as Florida football head coach
Plane crash Bibb
Authorities on scene of small plane crash in Bibb County
first alert
FIRST ALERT: Returning rain chances followed by much colder air
Man on motorcycle killed by drunk driver in head-on collision