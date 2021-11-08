LawCall
LIST: Restaurants, businesses offering Veterans Day deals and discounts

By Jessie Gibson
Published: Nov. 8, 2021 at 10:00 AM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - To honor members of the military, these restaurants are offering veterans free meals on Veterans Day, November 11.

  • Applebee’s: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free meal when dining in from a special menu. Also military guests will receive a $5 bounce back card to redeem.
  • Chicken Salad Chick: Veterans and active-duty military will receive a free Chick Special and regular drink.
  • Chili’s: Veterans and active-duty service members get a free meal from a select menu.
  • Denny’s: Veterans and active military personnel get a free ‘Build Your Own Grand Slam’, from 5 a.m. to noon.
  • Dunkin’ Donuts: Veterans and active-duty military receive a free donut at participating locations.
  • Hooters: Active-duty military and veterans get a free entrée from the Hooters Veterans Day Menu with purchase of a beverage.
  • IHOP: Veterans and active-duty military get free Red, White & Blueberry Pancakes at participating locations.
  • Red Lobster: Veterans, active-duty military and reservists get a free appetizer or dessert from a special menu.
  • Shane’s Rib Shack: Active-duty military and veterans get a free BBQ Pork or BBQ Chicken Plate November 10 through 12.
  • Six Flags Over Georgia: In honor of their service and sacrifice, the park will host Military Appreciation Days over Veterans Day Weekend, November 13 – 14, with free admission for Veterans and active-duty military service members.
  • Smoothie King: Veterans and active-duty military members get a free 20 oz. smoothie.
  • Starbucks: Veterans, military service members and military spouses get a free tall (12-oz) hot brewed coffee at participating stores.
  • Texas Roadhouse: Texas Roadhouse will hand out dinner vouchers at the stores’ parking lots from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Veterans and active-duty military can redeem their dinner vouchers when the restaurant opens for dinner, through May 30, 2022.
  • Wendy’s: Active-duty military and veterans get a free breakfast combo from 6:30 to 10:30 a.m.
  • Winn Dixie: 11% discount to all veterans and active military service members on all qualifying grocery purchases with a valid military ID.

Happy Veterans Day to all of our active and retired military personnel.

Copyright 2021 WTVM. All rights reserved.

