LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Bystanders rescue person from Tuscaloosa house fire

Tuscaloosa fire
Tuscaloosa fire(wbrc)
By WBRC Staff
Published: Nov. 5, 2021 at 9:50 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue arrived at a house fire Thursday to find the most important part of the job had already been done.

When the department got a call about a fire on Old Buttermilk Rd. it was reported that someone may have been inside.

Personnel dispatched to the scene, but when they arrived, they learned that citizens had stopped to help and were able to rescue the individual from the burning home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and thankfully no injuries have been reported.

What an amazing group of people who stepped up for their neighbor!

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police say a three year old girl has been found safe after she was kidnapped by her uncle
UPDATE: 3-year-old girl recovered after kidnapping in Birmingham
Nohema Graber, 66, a high school teacher in Fairfield, Iowa, was the victim of a homicide,...
Two students charged with killing Iowa teacher
Barry Rigsby
Woman finds 3 shot and killed, including child, in Louisiana home
An investigation is underway after a four-year-old boy dies from a shooting in Greensboro.
Hale Co. DA: Evidence shows 4-year-old child did not shoot and kill himself
Huntsville man accused of stealing from Crimson Tide football
Attorneys of man charged with stealing from Bryant-Denny locker room speak out

Latest News

Today, Clare Huddleston flipped the switch to Christmas music at Magic 96.5.
Clare Huddleston flips the Magic 96.5 Christmas music switch
The proposed emergency rule from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration (OSHA)...
AG Steve Marshall files challenge to President Biden’s private-employer vaccine mandate
Three years ago, Laura Liveoak’s life changed forever after her oldest child, Marlena Hayes,...
Mother remembers painful impact drunk driving has had on her family
Center Point Apartment fire
Buildings evacuated in Center Point apartment fire