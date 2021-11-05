Bystanders rescue person from Tuscaloosa house fire

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa Fire and Rescue arrived at a house fire Thursday to find the most important part of the job had already been done.

When the department got a call about a fire on Old Buttermilk Rd. it was reported that someone may have been inside.

Personnel dispatched to the scene, but when they arrived, they learned that citizens had stopped to help and were able to rescue the individual from the burning home.

Firefighters were able to get the fire under control and thankfully no injuries have been reported.

What an amazing group of people who stepped up for their neighbor!

Yesterday, crews responded to a structure fire on Old Buttermilk Road & while en-route, it was reported someone may be inside. Upon arrival, they found that citizens stopped to help & were able to get the occupant out of the home. The cause of the fire is unknown at this time. pic.twitter.com/48abvL5iB8 — TuscaloosaFireRescue (@T_Town_Fire) November 5, 2021

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.