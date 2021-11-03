LawCall
Groundbreaking for River District Park in Tuscaloosa

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Nov. 3, 2021 at 6:01 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Tuscaloosa city leaders held a groundbreaking ceremony Wednesday morning for River District Park. Elected leaders, Terry Saban and others participated in the event. It’s a key piece of improvement happening in Downtown Tuscaloosa that will also include the Saban Center in the building that currently houses the Tuscaloosa News.

The park will be built next to the Tuscaloosa Amphitheater between the Black Warrior River and Jack Warner Parkway. It will include technology, an open space, area for entertainment and a walking bridge to the Saban Center across the street. Construction on the $7.7 million project will start soon. Tuscaloosa Mayor Walt Maddox called it a key piece of the city’s future.

“The workforce of the future will choose where they live before they choose their job, and so having a place with high quality of life is essential. River District Park will anchor the western Riverwalk . It will anchor the Saban Center. It will anchor overall improvement and quality of life,” Mayor Maddox said.

Construction will take between 16 to 18 months to finish. Mayor Maddox believes the Park will be completed before the Saban Center is set to open in 2025

