FIRST ALERT: Warmer temperatures expected on Sunday

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - While our drizzle and cloud cover continue this evening, we are expecting clearing skies and warmer temperatures for Sunday and Monday. A chance of showers returns to the forecast Wednesday night through Friday, and at this point, it looks like clearing skies again by next weekend. For now our temperatures are hovering in the 50s and getting the intermittent wipers dialed in to the right setting has been a booger. Normal highs for this time of the year are at about 71-degrees for the Birmingham area, and after spending a few days with highs in the 50s, we are finally expected to warm close to average just in time for Halloween.

Highs tomorrow should reach around 70 degrees. The upper level low which has brought us the drizzle and overcast skies looks to continue to move to the northeast overnight…and high pressure should be building into our area. Clouds should continue to decrease across our western counties overnight, but drizzle and a few showers will likely continue into our northeastern counties. It may take until late morning for the sunshine to begin breaking through the clouds, but once it does, the clouds should begin burning off and temps warming up into the upper 60s to low 70s.

Although our October has seen it’s share of wet days...our wettest days for the month of October were in 1995 with 11.9 inches, then in 1934, 1918, 2009, and 2019. So we didn’t come close to record territory with our rainfall in Birmingham. Our forecast models are showing temperatures warming into the 60s by noon tomorrow. Monday should also make it in the low 70s. Tuesday could trend a little cooler by the afternoon.

If you’re taking your kids trick-or-treating tomorrow, the forecast is looking pretty good. Expect mostly clear skies. The temperature at 5:00 p.m. should be about 67 degrees, 63 by 6:00 p.m., 58 by 7:00 p.m. and 55 degrees by 8:00 p.m. Our extended First Alert forecast shows those showers lasting late Wednesday night through Friday, and a nice looking start to next weekend.

Have a nice night!

