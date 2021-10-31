FIRST ALERT: Gradual return to sunshine by afternoon, rain returns later this week

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The area of low pressure responsible for our lingering clouds and rain has finally moved north and east although the clouds will linger through the early part of the day, but we are expecting drier air to filter in through the day bringing a return to sunny conditions by this afternoon. In the wake of the departing system an area of high pressure will build into the region bringing a more northwesterly wind flow with highs generally ranging from 65 to near 70 in areas to the south and west.

This high-pressure area will build into the region tomorrow bringing sunny, warmer conditions area wide. This system will remain in place through Wednesday before another disturbance moves east from The Rockies which will yield more clouds in advance of the next cold front. We will also see the development of an area of low pressure over the Northern Gulf which will likely produce a widespread rain event beginning as early as Wednesday night with rain chances continuing into Friday. This system will likely then be followed by the coolest air of the Fall Season to date with lows dropping into the 35–40-degree range by sunrise Saturday morning.

Finally, the National Hurricane Center reports Wanda has formed as a Subtropical storm in the North Atlantic but is no threat to the US while another area of disturbed weather in The Eastern Atlantic off the coast of Africa has a 30% chance for development in the week ahead as we enter the final month of Hurricane Season 2021.

In the meantime, enjoy the sunny, milder conditions for your Halloween afternoon.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.