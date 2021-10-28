23-year-old woman killed in east Alabama car crash

ANNISTON, Ala. (WBRC) - A young woman was killed in a car crash early Thursday morning in east Alabama.

23-year-old Annagail L. Rowe of Leesburg was killed when the 2016 Ford Fiesta she was driving collided head-on with a 2001 Chevrolet Suburban driven by 25-year-old Orlando J. Carmichael.

Rowe was pronounced dead at the scene.

Carmichael was transported to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The crash occurred on U.S. 431 near the 240 mile marker, about 5 miles outside of Anniston.

The incident is under investigation.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE WBRC FOX6 NEWS APP

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.