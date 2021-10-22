LawCall
Ask The Expert
Rising Star
Contests
Business Builder
Putting Alabama To Work
Contact The WBRC Investigators
Advertisement

Tuscaloosa Mayor believes pandemic impacted census results

By Kelvin Reynolds
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:36 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Mayor Walt Maddox of Tuscaloosa believes the city’s census count was lower than it should be because the census started weeks before the University of Alabama announced 2020 Spring classes were ending early due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Maddox said thousands of students who live off campus were not counted because they went home when the count was happening. He said that’s why Tuscaloosa fell a few hundred people short of having 100,000 residents. According to Maddox, being below 100,000 people creates economic and psychological problems for the city. Having more than 100,000 people living in the city would make it eligible to get more federal money.

Maddox believes It would also make it easier to sell the city for business development if it can tout having more than 100,000 people in it. “When you look at the census blocks, we do have these numbers. And you compare it to the number of people that you know are living there it’s easy to see, especially in the outside the campus area where students live that thousands of students were not counted,” he told WBRC .

Tuscaloosa gets a chance to make its case in January. That’s when the census bureau appeals process can begin. The Mayor said the city will hire a special consultant or legal counsel to it make the argument more people should have been counted that weren’t.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
Death row inmate Willie B. Smith III has been executed at an Atmore prison after being...
Willie B. Smith executed in Alabama prison
Sherrin Leigh Henegar
Former Ala. bank employee pleads guilty to stealing from 2 non-profits
This undated photo provided by the Ohio Department of Rehabilitation and Correction shows...
Charges dropped against longtime inmate in shaken baby case
First Alert Weather 9p 10-21-21
FIRST ALERT: Rain and storms move south and east, big drop in temps overnight

Latest News

Wife of killed Vestavia Hills police officer convicted of manslaughter
The Birmingham community is remembering Kamille "Cupcake' McKinney two years after her death.
Vigil for Kamille ‘Cupcake’ McKinney 2 years later
How long will vaccine protection last
How long will vaccine protection last
Missing children in Alabama
Missing children in Alabama
Oral rabies vaccine being distributed in 18 Alabama counties