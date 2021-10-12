UAB to build new Cooper Green clinic

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - UAB announced plans Tuesday to move forward with building a new Cooper Green Mercy Health Clinic.

The new clinic will be built on the same property in downtown Birmingham, where the current parking deck is located.

Demolition is expected to start before the end of the year or early 2022.

Once built, UAB says all services at the current building will be moved over to the new clinic, where there will be room to grow.

“The current Cooper Green clinic was part of the hospital that closed roughly about 10 years ago. That facility was built back in the 70′s. Very expensive to maintain. Very inefficient in terms of its use and operation. In fact, we anticipate saving at least tens of thousands of dollars, if not hundreds of thousands of dollars in just utilities alone,” said David Randall, Chief Strategy Officer for the UAB Health System.

The new clinic is expected to be completed in two and half to three years. Blueprints are still being worked out. According to Randall, it will be built in way that focuses on patient care, including what’s been learned from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Randall said patient enrollment at Cooper Green has doubled over the past year.

Copyright 2021 WBRC. All rights reserved.